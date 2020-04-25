Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.69 ($34.53).

Norma Group stock opened at €21.06 ($24.49) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.55. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a twelve month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80. The company has a market cap of $671.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

