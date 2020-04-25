NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,544 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,083,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,327. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.