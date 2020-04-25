Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 36.7% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.