Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

