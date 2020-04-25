Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 3,750 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 10,101,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

