Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.61. 3,275,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,551. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.