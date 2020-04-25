Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 2,305 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

