Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

