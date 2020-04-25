Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.03. 1,593,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,883. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

