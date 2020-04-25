Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

SAP stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

