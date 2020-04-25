Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

SAP stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit