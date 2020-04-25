Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.01. 9,277,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512,006. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

