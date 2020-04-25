Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. Further, momentum witnessed in cloud services is a key catalyst. Moreover, strong demand for the latest autonomous database supported by ML is anticipated to drive the top line and provide the company a competitive edge against Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Database-as-a-Service market. Going ahead, it is expected to reap benefits from rising adoption of SaaS. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is expected to weigh on profitability. Further, lower hardware volumes are likely to hurt the top line.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

