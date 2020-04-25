Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €11.19 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.07. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.