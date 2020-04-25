Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €11.19 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.07. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit