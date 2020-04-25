O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $384.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

