O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.06.

ORLY opened at $384.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 580.45% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

