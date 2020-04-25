PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.21.

PCAR stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,299. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

