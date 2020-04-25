Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,630. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.