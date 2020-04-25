Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,139 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 420.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

EMN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

