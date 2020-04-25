Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.50.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MELI traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.47.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

