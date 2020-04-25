Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 6,770,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

