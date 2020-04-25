Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,977.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,694,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,891,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

