Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TTWO traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,430. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.