Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,135 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 952.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $69,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.82. The stock had a trading volume of 697,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $400.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.