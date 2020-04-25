Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after acquiring an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.48.

CERN traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.