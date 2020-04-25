Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 165,006 Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

MYL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

