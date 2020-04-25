Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 3,482,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

