Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 11,661 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.