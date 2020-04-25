Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,427 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. 4,759,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.