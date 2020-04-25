Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $122.19. 1,119,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

