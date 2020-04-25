Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.30. 2,651,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.