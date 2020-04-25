Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

