Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.