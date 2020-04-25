Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.66. 1,482,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.