Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,019 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,368,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.