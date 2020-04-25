Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 487,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 113,471 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,870,000 after buying an additional 169,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 256,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,652,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

