Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 3,284,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

