Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072,248 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

