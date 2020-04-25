Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

FDX stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. 2,111,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,756. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $195.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

