Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $154.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

