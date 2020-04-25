Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 62.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.