Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

