Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

ABT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

