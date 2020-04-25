Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 993,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,724. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

