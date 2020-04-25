Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,475,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

