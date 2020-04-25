Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 4,502,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

