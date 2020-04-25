Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $158.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.