Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 17.30 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

In other Pharos Energy news, insider John Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

