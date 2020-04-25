Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Severfield in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

SFR stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. Severfield has a 1 year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of $208.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.43.

In related news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

