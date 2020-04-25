Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 188.67 ($2.48).

SUMO stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.35) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.29.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

