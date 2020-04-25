Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 819.64 ($10.78).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 770.80 ($10.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07). The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 846.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.